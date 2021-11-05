S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution

Freight vehicles are parked at a terminal in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Nov. 4, 2021, amid the ongoing supply shortage of urea water solutions (UWS) due to China’s export curbs. UWS is required for selective catalytic reduction, necessary for vehicles to transform exhaust gas into nitrogen and water. (Yonhap)

South Korea has relied heavily on China for supply of the agent, after most local manufacturers shut down around 2013 after losing their competitive edge over China, Russia and several other nations.