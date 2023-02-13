- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea, Thailand sign deal to cooperate for feasibility study for space launch site
South Korea and Thailand have agreed to work together for a project to build a space launch site in the Southeast Asian country, the science ministry said Monday.
The Ministry of Science and ICT signed an implementation agreement with the Geo-Information and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand to cooperate in carrying out a feasibility study for the spaceport, using South Korea’s experience in its space projects.
The move came after South Korean Science Minister Lee Jong-ho and his Thai counterpart, Anek Laothamatas, discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the space sector in November last year.
South Korea has participated in some of Thailand’s space projects, including THEOS-2, the Earth observation optical satellite.
South Korea built the Naro Space Center in the country’s southern coastal village of Goheung in 2009, which has supported six launches, including the latest launch of Nuri, or KSLV-II, the country’s first homegrown space rocket, last year.