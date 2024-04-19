S. Korea supports resolution backing U.N. membership of Palestine

South Korea has supported a United Nations resolution that would pave the way for a full membership for Palestine with hopes a “two-state solution” could bring lasting peace in the Middle East, the foreign ministry said Friday.

On Thursday, the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that effectively stopped it from recognizing Palestine’s full membership, a status that Palestinians had long sought at the U.N.

“Our government has continued to support the two-state solution as the only way to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict and build the foundation for lasting peace,” an official at the ministry said.

“We hope our support for Palestine’s membership in the U.N. can promote the political process based on the two-state solution and contribute in bringing lasting peace in the Middle East,” he said.

Twelve members of the council, including U.S. allies like South Korea, voted in favor of the draft resolution, which recommended to the General Assembly that “the State of Palestine be admitted to membership” in the U.N.

The United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained from voting.

Palestine has been a “nonmember observer state” at the U.N. since 2012.