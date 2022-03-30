S. Korea successfully test-fires solid-fuel space rocket: defense ministry

The state-run Agency for Defense Development conducted the first such test at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to confirm capabilities of the homegrown space launch vehicle, according to the ministry.

The launch came after the North’s 12 known rounds of missile and other launches this year, including what the North claimed to be “reconnaissance satellite” development tests.

Defense Minister Suh Wook and top military officials attended the event, which the ministry said marked an “important milestone” in enhancing South Korea’s independent space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities.

This photo, provided by the defense ministry, shows South Korea’s first-ever test-firing of a solid-fuel rocket, at a test site of the state-run Agency for Defense Development in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on March 30, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“(The test) came at a very grave juncture in which North Korea has recently breached its moratorium and launched an ICBM,” the defense ministry said, referring to the North’s voluntary suspension of nuclear and ICBM testing.