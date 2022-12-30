- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
South Korea successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-fuel space launch vehicle on Friday, the defense ministry said, nine months after its first test of the homegrown rocket.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) carried out the test as part of efforts to strengthen “independent” space-based reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, according to the ministry. It did not disclose the venue of the test.
“This flight test is a follow-up to the test on March 30 and we will achieve progress through the development process over the next several years,” the ministry said in a text message sent to reporters.
It added, “Our military will double down on efforts to reinforce defense capabilities, including for the space domain.”
The test came as North Korea has been pushing to acquire a solid-fuel long-range missile and a military reconnaissance satellite.
In March, the ADD carried out the first test of the indigenous solid-fuel space rocket at a testing site in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, to confirm its capabilities.
The rocket is designed to put a small satellite into a low Earth orbit for surveillance operations. Compared with liquid-fuel space vehicles, solid-fuel ones are known to be usually simpler and more cost-effective to launch.
The ministry has said it plans to launch an actual satellite mounted on the rocket in the future following additional development procedures.
Seoul’s space rocket project gained momentum after Seoul and Washington agreed last year to lift the “missile guidelines” restrictions that had barred the South from developing or possessing ballistic missiles with a maximum range greater than 800 kilometers.
This photo, provided by the defense ministry, shows South Korea’s first-ever test-firing of a solid-fuel rocket, at a test site of the state-run Agency for Defense Development in Taean, 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul, on March 30, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)