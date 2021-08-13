S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022

Workers unload boxes carrying 1.6 million doses of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, which the government has secured under a direct contract with the pharmaceutical giant, from a chartered plane at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

The supply of 30 million Pfizer doses will begin in the first quarter of next year, and another 30 million doses can be purchased when needed, the KDCA said.