S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected

An F-35A fighter of the South Korean Air Force takes off from an air base in Cheongju, central South Korea, as South Korea and the United States kicked off joint air drills, in this undated photo released by the South Korean Air Force on Nov. 1, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea and the U.S. were scheduled to end the five-day Vigilant Storm practice on Friday, with around 240 aircraft, including F-35 stealth fighter jets, mobilized around the Korean Peninsula. But they decided to extend it in response to North Korea’s firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday.