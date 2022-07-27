S. Korea rout Taiwan 4-0 at East Asian women’s football tournament

South Korea routed Taiwan 4-0 at a regional women’s football tournament in Japan on Tuesday, wrapping up the competition with a win, a loss and a draw.

Lee Min-a’s two goals in the first half helped South Korea pull off their first victory in their third and last match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Women’s Football Championship at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima, Japan.

South Korea’s Ji So-yun (L) plays during the team’s match against Taiwan at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Women’s Football Championship at Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima, Japan, on July 26, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With the victory, South Korean placed third in the four-nation tournament, while reigning champion Japan, which had two wins and a draw, came out on top. China finished runner-up with one win and two draws.