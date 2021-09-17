S. Korea rout Mongolia 12-0 in Women’s Asian Cup qualifier

South Korea pounded Mongolia 12-0 on Friday to open the qualifying tournament for Asia’s top women’s football competition, behind a record-breaking performance by their captain.

Midfielder Ji So-yun scored her 59th international goal to become South Korea’s all-time leading scorer, male or female, in the convincing victory at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent. This was the first of two Group E matches for South Korea in the qualifying event for the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup.

Ji So-yun of South Korea celebrates her goal against Mongolia during the teams’ Group E match in the qualifying event for the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on Sept. 17, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea, ranked 18th in the world, thoroughly overwhelmed the 125th-ranked Mongolia in their first-ever encounter. The Taeguk Ladies will next play No. 43 Uzbekistan on Thursday, back at Pakhtakor Stadium. The kickoff is 4 p.m. in Tashkent or 8 p.m. in Seoul.