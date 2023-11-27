S. Korea revs up final pitch for hosting 2030 World Expo on eve of voting

South Korean delegates and business leaders, led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, are making a last-minute pitch in Paris on Monday to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern city of Busan on the eve of the voting.

The host country will be elected by the 182 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the body responsible for overseeing the quadrennial event. The decision will take place during its general assembly in Paris on Tuesday.

Busan is contending against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy.

After arriving late Sunday for his five-day stay in Paris, Han will meet with delegates from BIE member states to articulate Busan’s vision and competence to transform the World Expo into a platform addressing global issues, mostly focusing on member states that may not have yet decided on their votes.

Despite three candidates in the running, many observers say the final race will likely be a two-way battle between Busan and Riyadh, with the two cities likely to move into a second round of voting.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo leaves for Paris from Incheon International Airport on Nov. 26, 2023 in this photo provided by his office.

“Our goal for the next two days is to ensure that countries leaning towards us remain steadfast and to attract those countries leaning slightly towards Saudi Arabia to our side,” Park Seung-keung, the prime minister’s chief secretary, told reporters.

South Korean business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, have supported the country’s campaign.

“Companies have joined. Our strategy is mainly to meet countries with a demand for cooperation with South Korea, persuading them to expand business opportunities through the Busan Expo,” Park said.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics has displayed a message of support across billboards at various places in France’s capital, including Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, major shopping areas, and tourist attractions.

The country’s No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. has launched a campaign by mobilizing custom-designed units of its electrified Ioniq 5, EV6, and G80 models across Paris.

At the general assembly, each of the three candidates will present their Expo projects, followed by a secret ballot vote by government-appointed delegates representing member states. The voting result is expected early Thursday.