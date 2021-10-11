S. Korea not about to change style for key World Cup qualifier vs. Iran

South Korea will face their biggest challenge yet in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, when they visit Iran in their first away match of the ongoing phase.

With Iran being the highest-ranked Asian team at No. 22, 14 spots above South Korea, this may call for some adjustments for the Taeguk Warriors.

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento speaks at a press conference at Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Oct. 11, 2021, a day before a World Cup qualifying match against Iran, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“What we know is that it will be a different game with a different, strong opponent,” Bento said in his prematch press conference from Tehran on Monday. The kickoff between the two sides is 5 p.m. Tuesday at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, or 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Korean time. “But our style and our way, we’re going to keep with that. Our idea is to play as well as we can, respect our opponent, but of course, try to play with our style, even if we know that it’ll be a different game if we compare it with the last three we played.”