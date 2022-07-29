- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korea lose to Japan to finish runner-up at men’s E. Asian football tournament
South Korea fell to Japan 3-0 to finish runner-up at an East Asian men’s football tournament on Wednesday.
South Korea conceded three goals in the second half in their last match of the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship held at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Japan.
It is the second consecutive defeat to Japan following the 3-0 loss in a friendly last year.
South Korea wrapped up the four-nation tournament with two wins and one loss, placing second after host Japan.
Kim Jin-su of South Korea (R) plays against Japan during the teams’ last match at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship at Toyota Stadium in Toyota, Japan, on July 27, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
South Korea were flaccid throughout the match, getting only one shot on target.
Goalie Jo Hyeon-woo made big saves in the 1st and 33rd minute, while Japanese forward Yuki Soma fired a low shot that hit the post in the 19th minute.
Four minutes after the second half began, Soma scored the first goal of the match on a cross by midfielder Joel Chima Fujita.
In the 63rd minute, Soma played a role in setting up Sho Sasaki’s header to extend the lead to 2-0.
Ten minutes later, Shuto Machino scored another goal to seal the 3-0 victory.