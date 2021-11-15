S. Korea looking to build on robust performance in World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq

Fresh off a wildly entertaining performance, South Korea will seek to give their fans even more to cheer about in their next World Cup qualifying match against Iraq.

The second meeting between the two teams in Group A of the final Asian qualifying round will kick off at Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Doha at 6 p.m. Tuesday local time, or midnight in Seoul. Iraq are playing their home matches at neutral venues for security reasons.

Members of the South Korean men’s national football team train at Al-Sailiya Sports Club in Doha on Nov. 14, 2021, in preparation for a World Cup qualifying match against Iraq. (Yonhap)

Following a 1-0 win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last Thursday, South Korea sit in second place in the group with 11 points from three wins and two draws. They’re two points back of Iran with five to play. Lebanon are in third at five points.