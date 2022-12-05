S. Korea, Japan cooperation critical to dealing with N. Korea, economic challenges: envoys

South Korea and Japan must work closely together bilaterally and also trilaterally with the United States to deal with the various challenges at hand such as North Korean provocations and supply chain resiliency, the countries’ top envoys in the U.S. said Monday.

South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong said the Seoul government stands ready to strengthen its cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.

Cho highlighted the importance of trilateral cooperation between the U.S., Japan and South Korea in dealing with provocative North Korea, while hailing joint anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercises the countries held last month in the wake of North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

“This is a natural outcome of a more aligned threat perception,” he said of the joint exercise while speaking at an annual seminar hosted by South Korea’s SK Group. The seminar, titled “Trans-Pacific Dialogue,” was held at a resort in Virginia, attended by SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won and many others, including Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Koji Tomita.

“Security remains our core issue that is demonstrated by the threat posed by the DPRK,” the Japanese diplomat said of trilateral cooperation, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Pyongyang fired a new record of 63 ballistic missiles this year, far exceeding the previous annual record of 25.

Tomita said North Korean provocations were the reason why the three countries “stepped up” their efforts to strengthen their capabilities, and also improve U.S. extended deterrence.

“But I also look forward to deepening our policy dialogue to greater alignment of security,” he added.

Cho reiterated the need to enhance trilateral cooperation for economic security as well.

“After the pandemic and widespread disruption of supply chains, the world is turning its attention to building a stable, reliable and resilient supply chains,” the South Korean diplomat said.

“Hence the time is right,” he added, for creating a trend of economic collaboration between the countries.

Tomita agreed, noting the three countries together account for 30 percent of global gross domestic product, as well as 30 percent of global trade and 45 percent of the world’s military spending.

“In this respect, much progress has been made bilaterally between Japan and the United States and between the United States and ROK for enhancing supply chain resilience,” he said, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

“Trilateral dialogue can help create synergy in these efforts,” he insisted.

