S. Korea expresses deep condolences over Carter’s death

The South Korean government expressed deep condolences Monday over the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, saying his spirit and achievements in promoting peace will be remembered forever.

Carter, the U.S. president from 1977-1981 and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his post-presidency efforts to promote peace, died at his home in Georgia on Sunday (U.S. time) at the age of 100.

“Our government, together with our people, expresses deep condolences,” Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

“Former President Carter dedicated his life to advancing universal human values, such as international peace, democracy and human rights, and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his contributions,” it said.

In particular, Carter had great interest in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula and actively worked toward it, the ministry noted, adding, “Our government and people highly regard former President Carter’s spirit and achievements and will remember him forever.”