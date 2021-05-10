Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korea denounces bomb attack in Afghanistan
May 10, 2021
South Korea strongly denounces last week’s bomb attack in Afghanistan that killed at least 68 people and wounded over 160, mostly young schoolgirls, the foreign ministry said Monday.
“Our government strongly denounces the attack that occurred near a school in the Afghan capital of Kabul on May 8. We also extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their bereaved families,” ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.
The car bombing came amid escalating tensions between its government and the Taliban forces as the United States is pulling its troops out of the country. The Afghan leader has blamed the Taliban for the attack, but the militant group has denied involvement.