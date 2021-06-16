- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
South Korea has considered setting up a travel bubble with Spain, but more discussions are needed for quarantine-free travel between the two nations, Seoul’s culture minister said Wednesday.
Culture Minister Hwang Hee made the remarks as he accompanied President Moon Jae-in on his visit to Spain.
Spain told South Korea that it could set up a travel bubble between the two countries, Hwang told reporters.
South Korea has “actively” reviewed a plan to allow its vaccinated people to travel to Spain, Hwang said.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) attend the Green & Digital Business Forum, along with Park Yong-maan, head of the South Korea-Spain economic cooperation council, in Madrid on June 16, 2021. (Yonhap)