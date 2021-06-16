Home   >   Business   >   S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain

June 16, 2021

 South Korea has considered setting up a travel bubble with Spain, but more discussions are needed for quarantine-free travel between the two nations, Seoul’s culture minister said Wednesday.

Culture Minister Hwang Hee made the remarks as he accompanied President Moon Jae-in on his visit to Spain.

Spain told South Korea that it could set up a travel bubble between the two countries, Hwang told reporters.

South Korea has “actively” reviewed a plan to allow its vaccinated people to travel to Spain, Hwang said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (R) attend the Green & Digital Business Forum, along with Park Yong-maan, head of the South Korea-Spain economic cooperation council, in Madrid on June 16, 2021. (Yonhap)

