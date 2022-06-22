- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korea confirms 1st case of monkeypox infection
South Korea on Wednesday confirmed its first case of monkeypox infection, prompting concerns over the possibility of the spread of the virus.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the patient, who arrived at Incheon International Airport from Germany at 4 p.m. Tuesday, has tested positive for the virus. The person has been in isolation treatment at Incheon Medical Center, west of Seoul, since arriving in South Korea.
The person reportedly had a headache two days before departing and showed symptoms of fever, sore throat, lethargy and skin lesions when arriving in South Korea.
An epidemiology survey showed the person had no high-risk associates, meaning family members or anyone who had regular or sexual contact within 21 days.
KDCA said it was actively monitoring health conditions of those who sat near the patient on the person’s arrival flight.
The agency also raised the country’s monkeypox risk level from “attention” to “caution” and decided to bolster measures against the spread of the virus.
A foreigner who has been hospitalized in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after showing possible symptoms of monkeypox has tested negative. The person was found to have chickenpox.
Peck Kyong-ran, head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, speaks during a press conference at the agency building in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, central South Korea, on June 22, 2022, to announce South Korea confirmed its first case of the monkeypox infection. (Yonhap)