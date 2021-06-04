S. Korea coach taking it one match at a time as World Cup qualifying round resumes

With South Korea set to resume their World Cup qualifying campaign on home soil on the weekend, national team head coach Paulo Bento is metaphorically putting on his noise-canceling headphones.

Bento finds himself in the hot seat after South Korea dropped a friendly match to rivals Japan 3-0 in March, a result that led to growing calls for the Portuguese coach’s dismissal.

Paulo Bento, head coach of the South Korean men’s national football team, directs his players during practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on June 2, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Bento hasn’t gone anywhere, and he now has a chance to redeem himself and put South Korea back on track. South Korea will face Turkmenistan on Saturday in Group H action in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.