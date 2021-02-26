S. Korea begins vaccinations amid hopes for herd immunity by Nov.

A 61-year-old health care worker from a nursing facility receives the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine at a public health center in Seoul on Feb. 26, 2021. (Yonhap)

The nationwide distribution of AstraZeneca’s vaccines began Thursday for some 289,000 health care workers and patients aged under 65 at sanatoriums, nursing facilities and rehabilitation facilities. The first vaccinations will be completed in March, according to health authorities.