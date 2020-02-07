S. Korea beat Myanmar to open Olympic women’s football qualifying

Ji So-yun of South Korea (L) celebrates a successful penalty against Myanmar with her teammate Park Ye-eun during the nations’ Group A match in the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Feb. 3, 2020, at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

Australia, China, Thailand and Chinese Taipei have been placed into Group B in the third round, with the top two teams from there also reaching the next round. The home-and-home series will pit the Group A winner against the Group B runner-up, and the Group B winner against the Group A runner-up. The two victorious nations from those matches, scheduled for March 6 and 11, will qualify for Tokyo 2020.