S. Korea at critical juncture for virus containment amid rising Itaewon-linked infections

South Korea’s coronavirus containment capability is again put to the test after successfully controlling new infections for weeks, as the country braces for a sharp rise in new virus cases linked to clubs and bars in Seoul.

The country reported 35 more cases of the new coronavirus Monday, the biggest single day spike since April 9, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,909, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The country had been adding fewer than 15 cases of COVID-19 since mid-April, with the number of domestic infections even falling to zero at some points, before rebounding to 18 and 34 cases over the weekend.

Six of the newly added cases Monday were imported, while the remaining 29 cases were link to clubbers.

Quarantine workers carry out a disinfection operation in Seoul’s popular multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon on May 11, 2020. (Yonhap)

The hike in new virus cases came after a man in his 20s who tested positive for COVID-19 visited clubs and bars in Seoul’s popular multicultural neighborhood of Itaewon on May 1. More than 1,500 people were believed to have visited those places during the time with the virus patient.