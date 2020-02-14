Ryu Hyun-jin throws 1st bullpen session with Blue Jays

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during his bullpen session at a training facility outside TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

Pitchers and catchers had their first workout at TD Ballpark and at a facility outside the stadium in Dunedin, in western Florida, on Thursday. As the true No. 1 starter that the Jays had lacked last season, Ryu found himself at the center of substantial media attention, both from Canadian and South Korean markets.