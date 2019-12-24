Ryu Hyun-jin signs with Toronto Blue Jays: report

Ryu led Major League Baseball (MLB) with a 2.32 ERA in 2019 while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he finished second in the National League (NL) Cy Young Award voting. Ryu was also the NL starter at the All-Star Game and was the biggest name left in the pitching free agent market this winter.

Ryu, the 2006 regular season MVP and Rookie of the Year in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), signed a six-year, $36 million deal with the Dodgers via posting before the 2013 season. He compiled a 54-33 record with a 2.98 ERA in 125 starts with the Dodgers.