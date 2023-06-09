- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS’ 10th anniv.
RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, will attend the main event of the BTS Festa to celebrate its debut anniversary, the group’s agency said Thursday.
The BTS Festa@Yeouido will take place at the Han River Park in Seoul’s Yeouido area on June 17 to wrap up the two-week-long festival to mark the band’s 10th anniversary. The septet celebrates the anniversary on June 13.
According to details of the event announced by BigHit Music on K-pop fan community platform Weverse, RM will communicate in person with fans at the “ARMY Rounge” to be set up at the event’s venue at 5 p.m.
The event will be livestreamed on the platform.
There also will be the BTS History Wall, an exhibition of the band’s stage costumes, a sculpture created to mark the 10th anniversary and a booth for getting hands-on experience of tattoo stickers, the agency said.
A magnificent fireworks display will be held at 8:30 p.m., accompanied by BTS songs and narration from member Jungkook.
The fireworks display will be livestreamed on Weverse Live, YouTube and TikTok.
Only fans chosen in a lottery can attend the ARMY Rounge program with RM, the agency added.