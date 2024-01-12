Rival parties recruit former Samsung, Hyundai executives ahead of elections

The ruling and the main opposition parties on Monday announced the recruitment of a former Samsung Electronics executive and a former Hyundai Motor executive, respectively, as talents for April’s general elections.

Koh Dong-jin, a former president of Samsung Electronics Co. known for boosting the Samsung Galaxy brand, joined the ruling People Power Party (PPP), while Kong Young-woon, a former president at Hyundai Motor Co., joined the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).

During a welcoming ceremony at the National Assembly, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon took out a Galaxy smartphone, instead of the iPhone he usually uses, and took a selfie with Koh. Party officials said Han has tried hard to recruit Koh.

“(Koh) is a symbol of the Republic of Korea’s IT development over the past 40 years,” Han said of the progress South Korea has made in the information technology sector. “He is the one who elevated the Galaxy so that its ad in Times Square in New York can continue to remain there.”

Koh is widely expected to run for a parliamentary seat in Suwon, south of Seoul, considered home to Samsung Electronics, but Koh declined to give further details, saying the matter is something to be reviewed after discussions with the party’s leadership.

On the same day, the DP recruited Kong Young-woon.

The journalist-turned-businessman spearheaded the establishment of an overseas policy team at Hyundai Motor Co. that helped the carmaker secure a stable supply chain network and effectively respond to global issues, the DP said.

“We have to recruit people like former President Kong, who realized big achievements in the economy, and have them play big roles in policymaking and lawmaking,” DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung said. “I hope he will play a big role in the areas of production base and business policy.”

Kong said he wants to run for parliament and will decide on a constituency after discussions with the party.