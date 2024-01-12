- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Rival parties recruit former Samsung, Hyundai executives ahead of elections
The ruling and the main opposition parties on Monday announced the recruitment of a former Samsung Electronics executive and a former Hyundai Motor executive, respectively, as talents for April’s general elections.
Koh Dong-jin, a former president of Samsung Electronics Co. known for boosting the Samsung Galaxy brand, joined the ruling People Power Party (PPP), while Kong Young-woon, a former president at Hyundai Motor Co., joined the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).
During a welcoming ceremony at the National Assembly, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon took out a Galaxy smartphone, instead of the iPhone he usually uses, and took a selfie with Koh. Party officials said Han has tried hard to recruit Koh.
“(Koh) is a symbol of the Republic of Korea’s IT development over the past 40 years,” Han said of the progress South Korea has made in the information technology sector. “He is the one who elevated the Galaxy so that its ad in Times Square in New York can continue to remain there.”
Koh is widely expected to run for a parliamentary seat in Suwon, south of Seoul, considered home to Samsung Electronics, but Koh declined to give further details, saying the matter is something to be reviewed after discussions with the party’s leadership.
On the same day, the DP recruited Kong Young-woon.
The journalist-turned-businessman spearheaded the establishment of an overseas policy team at Hyundai Motor Co. that helped the carmaker secure a stable supply chain network and effectively respond to global issues, the DP said.
“We have to recruit people like former President Kong, who realized big achievements in the economy, and have them play big roles in policymaking and lawmaking,” DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung said. “I hope he will play a big role in the areas of production base and business policy.”
Kong said he wants to run for parliament and will decide on a constituency after discussions with the party.