Rays’ Choi Ji-man ends 2-week self-isolation, to start training with ex-player brother

The Tampa Bay Rays’ South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man will resume his offseason training later Wednesday after wrapping up his two-week self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak here, a source close to the player said.

According to the source, Choi, who arrived back from Florida on March 24, will be working out at a baseball academy run by his older brother, Choi Jeong-woo, in their hometown of Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul.

“There will be some private lessons in the morning, and Ji-man will most likely be training there in the afternoon,” the source added.

In this file photo from March 24, 2020, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from the club’s spring training home in Florida. (Yonhap)

With the Major League Baseball (MLB) season on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Rays’ spring training facilities shuttered in Florida, Choi chose to come home to continue his preparation. He was required to isolate himself for two weeks, as per the government mandate on all international arrivals.