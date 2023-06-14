- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Rapper Psy to give speech at BIE meeting in Paris to promote Expo bid
Rapper Psy will give a speech at next week’s general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, a presidential official said Tuesday.
The BIE, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, is set to hold the general assembly next Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the competing bids from South Korea, Ukraine, Italy and Saudi Arabia.
“Psy will be a speaker for the competing nations’ presentation” on Tuesday, the official told reporters. “Saudi Arabia’s oil money could work as material power, but the power of our K-brand has an appeal that can’t be bought with money.”
President Yoon Suk Yeol will also be present at the BIE gathering in Paris to rally support for South Korea’s push to bring the Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan.