Rapper Dok2 loses lawsuit over unpaid jewelry bill
South Korean rapper Dok2, whose real name is Lee Joon-kyung, has been ordered to pay an unpaid jewelry bill after a losing a lawsuit, officials here said Wednesday.
Seoul Southern District Court ordered the 31-year-old rapper to give US$34,740, as well as interest on his unpaid jewelry bill and legal costs, to a jeweler in Los Angeles.
The jeweler sued Dok2 in September 2020 over the outstanding bill, claiming the rapper had not paid that amount of money when purchasing seven jewelry items worth $206,000 in 2018.
The jeweler previously filed a complaint against Illionaire Records, a local record label co-founded by Dok2, in October 2019 but lost the suit then, as the court did not hold the hip-hop label responsible for the rapper’s debt.
Dok2 stepped down as the CEO of Illionaire Records in November 2019 and left the label in February 2020. Illionaire Records eventually closed in July 2020.
Dok2 earlier this year signed with Last Kings Records, a record label established by American rapper Tyga, and said he plans to make music in the United States.
This July 26, 2017, file photo shows rapper Dok2 at a press conference in Seoul. (Yonhap)