Prosecution reform will hurt ordinary people who lack power: justice minister nominee
Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon on Friday reiterated his opposition to the ruling party’s push for a bill that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative power, claiming it would only end up hurting ordinary people who lack power.
The Democratic Party (DP) has been pushing for what it calls a “complete deprivation of the prosecutorial investigative right” as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency that has long been accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
The DP officially proposed a bill to parliament later in the day.
“In the end, if this bill passes, only the people without power will end up being hurt,” Han told reporters as he appeared at his provisional office at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office.
Han, a close confidant of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, also warned powerful criminals will be able to systematically avoid punishment if the prosecution loses its investigative power.
“It is only criminals that should be afraid of prosecutors doing their jobs,” Han said.
Han was included in the second round of Yoon’s Cabinet nominations announced Wednesday. He entered the prosecution in 2001 and is recognized for his expertise in special criminal investigations.
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office also denounced the bill, saying it is a “clear violation of the constitution,” and will only incur crime victims and public pain.
The bill, if passed, will entirely remove the investigative power of the prosecution and leave it only with the authority to prosecute.
Last year, the prosecution was forced to give up the investigative right for all but six major crimes, including corruption and election crimes, with police and the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials taking over other investigations.
“(The bill) will rebuild the prosecution’s status as an organization that is entirely responsible for seeking warrants and indictment, and regain the public’s trust,” the DP said in a statement.
Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon (C) speaks to reporters at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office on April 15, 2022. (Yonhap)