Prosecution raids several firms, including state agency, over fund scam scandal

The entrance of Optimus Asset Management in southern Seoul is closed on Oct. 13, 2020. (Yonhap)

Persecutors are said to have secured a testimony from a person familiar with the matter of kickbacks paid by Jeng Yeung-jea, former president of the alternative investment division of Optimus, to an official, who is now working as president of the agency’s Gyeonggi and Incheon branch, to secure an investment from the agency.