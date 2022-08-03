- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Presidential office calls for regional peace through dialogue after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
The presidential office called Wednesday for regional peace and stability through dialogue as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a high-profile visit to Taiwan.
Pelosi, who is set to arrive in South Korea as part of her Asian tour, visited Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit self-ruled island in 25 years. China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan, has strongly protested against Pelosi’s visit.
Asked about Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, an official at the presidential office said, “Our government’s stance is that we will maintain close communication with the nations concerned on all issues under the banner of the need for peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation.”
The presidential office “welcomes” Pelosi’s visit to South Korea and hopes to make achievements during her talks with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the official said.
Kim and Pelosi are scheduled to hold talks on Thursday and the two speakers will hold a joint press conference before having lunch together, Kim’s office said.
President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is currently on summer vacation, has no plan to meet with Pelosi, the official said.
Although some media reports raised the possibility of a meeting between Yoon and Pelosi, the presidential office denied the reports.
“Nothing has changed from this morning’s briefing. A meeting between President Yoon and House Speaker Pelosi will not take place due to the president’s vacation schedule,” Yoon’s office said.
The presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul (Pool photo) (Yonhap)