Presidential candidates set to hold 2nd TV debate Tuesday
The four main presidential candidates are set to hold their second TV debate next week at the proposal of a local journalists association.
The Journalists Association of Korea offered to host the debate Tuesday night and the four candidates expressed their willingness to participate, according to their respective representatives.
The exact time and broadcast channels will be determined and announced by the association, according to Kwon Hyuk-ki, a communications official on the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential campaign committee.
The debate will bring together Lee Jae-myung of the DP, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party.
The first debate took place Thursday, covering a wide range of economic and foreign policy issues.
Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their first TV debate at KBS in Seoul on Feb. 3, 2022. From left are Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)