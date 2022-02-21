Presidential candidates clash over economic issues in TV debate

Presidential candidates pose for a photo before their TV debate at MBC in Seoul on Feb. 21, 2022. From left are Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People’s Party, Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

During the debate, Lee and Yoon, the front-runners for the March 9 election, frequently traded punches, starting with the passage of an extra budget bill.