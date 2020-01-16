- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Pre-orders for BTS’ new album hit all-time high of over 3.4 mln copies
Pre-orders for K-pop super band BTS’ upcoming album hit an all-time high of 3.42 million copies within a week after it became available, the album’s distributor said Thursday.
Since pre-orders for “Map of the Soul: 7,” the upcoming fourth full-length album by BTS, began on Jan. 9, the accumulated orders for the album have surpassed more than 3.42 million copies as of Wednesday, according to Dreamus Company, which is in charge of the BTS album’s distribution.
The number includes pre-orders placed in and outside of South Korea.
It is the biggest pre-order volume set by a South Korean music album and 700,000 more copies than what the previous BTS album, “Map of the Soul: Persona,” sold in pre-orders in 2019.
Currently overseas pre-orders for the new album are available on Amazon, the biggest American online shopping mall, where “Map of the Soul: 7″ has been topping the online mall’s “CDs & Vinyl” sales chart for the 8th day since the first day of pre-orders.
The album is on its way to official release on Feb. 21. On Friday, one of the album’s tracks will be pre-released.
This image of BTS was provided by Big Hit Entertainment. (PHOTO NOR FOR SALE) (Yonhap)