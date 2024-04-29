- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
PPP nominates retired ex-lawmaker to head emergency committee
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday named a retired former lawmaker to head an emergency leadership committee tasked with organizing a national convention to elect a new party leader following a crushing defeat in recent parliamentary elections.
Rep. Yun Jae-ok, the PPP’s floor leader and the party’s acting chairman, announced the decision to designate Hwang Woo-yea, a former five-term lawmaker now serving as standing advisor to the party, to lead the emergency committee.
The PPP has been led by an emergency committee since August 2022 after former party chairman Lee Jun-seok was removed as leader. The previous committee led by Han Dong-hoon broke up following the party’s crushing defeat in the general elections earlier this month.