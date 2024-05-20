Popera singer Kim Ho-joong admits to drunk driving

Popera singer Kim Ho-joong on Sunday admitted to driving under the influence as he has come under police probe for allegedly ramming into a taxi and fleeing the scene in Seoul earlier this month.

The 33-year-old popular singer, who rose to stardom after appearing on the audition show “Mr. Trot,” is suspected of crashing into a parked taxi with his vehicle late at night on May 9 in Seoul’s southern Gangnam district and leaving the scene without taking after-accident measures.

Police suspected the singer was driving intoxicated, but his agency, Think Entertainment, flatly denied the allegation, claiming that the accident occurred due to unskilled driving.

“I drove intoxicated,” Kim said in a written apology released through his agency Sunday.

“I deeply regret that and reflect on myself. I will cooperate fully with the police investigation,” Kim said, apologizing to his fans for “hurting and disappointing” them.

Hours after the crash, Kim’s manager lied to police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, but Kim eventually acknowledged his responsibility the next day during police questioning.