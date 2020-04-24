Pompeo: U.S. is watching closely what’s happening in N. Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that the United States is watching closely what’s happening inside North Korea amid reports that its leader Kim Jong-un is seriously ill, but gave no other details.

“As the president said last evening … we’re watching closely what’s taking place there, but I don’t have anything to add,” he said during a press briefing.

President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. doesn’t know about Kim’s health condition. He said he wishes the North Korean leader well.

The remarks follow a CNN report Monday that cited an unidentified U.S. official as saying that the U.S. is looking into intelligence that Kim is in “grave danger” after a surgery.