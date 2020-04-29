Pompeo: U.S. has not seen N.K. leader but is closely watching regime

The top U.S. diplomat told Fox News in an interview that he didn’t have much to add to what President Donald Trump said Tuesday regarding Kim’s reported ill health. Trump had said he wishes the North Korean leader well but does not want to comment further.

“We haven’t seen him,” Pompeo said. “We don’t have any information to report today. We’re watching it closely, keeping track of what’s going on not only around Chairman Kim himself, but more broadly inside of North Korea.”