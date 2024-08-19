Police to schedule date for questioning with BTS’ Suga

Police plan to bring in Suga of K-pop megaband BTS for questioning in the near future over his alleged drunk driving on an electric scooter earlier this month, an official said Monday.

The National Police Agency official said during a regular press briefing that Suga has not been questioned yet, but they are in the process of scheduling a date with the artist.

“Due to various circumstances, the investigation team is coordinating the schedule,” the official said, adding they plan to confirm the date within this week.

Police found the 31-year-old trying to get up after falling off his electric scooter under the influence of alcohol near his residence in the Hannam neighborhood in the Yongsan district on Aug. 6.

Suga’s blood alcohol concentration at the time was measured at 0.227 percent, far exceeding the level warranting license cancellation, which is 0.08 percent or higher, according to police.

The Yongsan Police Station later booked the rapper on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act.

On allegations that Suga’s agency, Big Hit Music, had tried to downplay the case by calling the electric scooter an electric kickboard, the police official said the investigation team in charge will look into the matter.

Suga has been serving as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in South Korea, since March. He is scheduled to be discharged in June next year.