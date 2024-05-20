Police to question Hybe officials over complaint against sublabel executives

Police will question officials of Hybe, the country’s largest K-pop company, this week over a complaint it filed against its sublabel ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin on charges of attempting to take over the company that manages popular girl group NewJeans, Seoul’s police chief said Monday.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho made the remark during a regular press briefing, saying that Hybe officials have expressed a willingness to appear for questioning after last week’s injunction court hearing.

“We will call them in for questioning this week,” Cho said. “After that, the necessary procedures will go ahead in a speedy manner.”

Last month, Hybe filed a complaint against Min on charges of breach of trust, claiming it has secured evidence supporting its claim that the management plotted to seize control of the label under Min’s initiative.

However, Min has denied the allegations, saying it is impossible to seize control of the company under the current shareholder structure.