Police to mobilize all available resources to prevent clash on day of Yoon’s impeachment ruling

Police on Tuesday vowed to mobilize all available resources to prevent a potential physical clash on the day when the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial over his failed martial law bid.

Lee Ho-young, the acting chief of the National Police Agency, told reporters that police reinforcements and other measures, including a possible order to use expandable batons, will be prepared on the day when the verdict will be delivered.

“We will mobilize all police forces to prevent the recurring of similar cases from the past, and block a physical collision between those in favor of and against Yoon’s impeachment,” Lee said, citing the possibility of violence erupting at the Constitutional Court.

In a shocking development following political turmoil triggered by Yoon’s martial law attempt, supporters of Yoon stormed into the Seoul Western District Court in January in protest against the court’s decision to formally arrest the suspended president.

Meanwhile, police were also “positively reviewing” whether to issue the highest emergency level on the day of the ruling, which would enable the mobilization of up to 100 percent of all available police forces.