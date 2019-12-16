Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Police refer BTS’ Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment

Police refer BTS’ Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment

December 10, 2019

Police have referred BTS’ youngest member Jungkook to prosecutors for a potential legal indictment over a car accident in October, police officials said Tuesday.

Yongsan Police Station in charge of Jungkook’s case said it has sent the case to the prosecution, advising it to lay formal charges of violating the Road Traffic Act and related laws against the K-pop star.

A sedan driven by the 22-year-old rammed into a taxi in central Seoul in October, causing minor injuries to Jungkook and the taxi driver. He tested negative in a subsequent alcohol test.

“(Police) summoned and carried out an interrogation of Jungkook on Nov. 28 … He and the victim smoothly settled the case, but (the police) asked for a legal indictment of him because of the serious negligence involved in the accident,” a police official noted.

This image shows BTS' Jungkook. (Yonhap)

This image shows BTS’ Jungkook. (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes