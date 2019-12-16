- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Police refer BTS’ Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
Police have referred BTS’ youngest member Jungkook to prosecutors for a potential legal indictment over a car accident in October, police officials said Tuesday.
Yongsan Police Station in charge of Jungkook’s case said it has sent the case to the prosecution, advising it to lay formal charges of violating the Road Traffic Act and related laws against the K-pop star.
A sedan driven by the 22-year-old rammed into a taxi in central Seoul in October, causing minor injuries to Jungkook and the taxi driver. He tested negative in a subsequent alcohol test.
“(Police) summoned and carried out an interrogation of Jungkook on Nov. 28 … He and the victim smoothly settled the case, but (the police) asked for a legal indictment of him because of the serious negligence involved in the accident,” a police official noted.
This image shows BTS’ Jungkook. (Yonhap)