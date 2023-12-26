- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in apparent suicide
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning “Parasite” was found dead in an apparent suicide Wednesday while facing an investigation over suspected drug use.
A man in his 40s was found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul at 10:30 a.m., and the police later identified him as Lee. In the passenger seat was a charcoal briquette.
The police earlier received a report that Lee left home after writing a memo akin to a suicide note.
Lee has gone through three rounds of police questioning on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess working at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district on multiple occasions since early this year, including last Saturday.
The actor claimed he was tricked by the hostess into taking the drugs and that he did not know what he was taking.
Lee tested negative in both the brief reagent test conducted during police investigations and the lab-based drug test by the National Forensic Service last month.