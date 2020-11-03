Police decide not to conduct autopsy on comedian Park Ji-sun

Police said Tuesday that they will not conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death of comedian Park Ji-sun at the request of her family.

Seoul Mapo Police Station said, “No foul play is suspected, as there was no sign of a break-in and what was presumed to be a suicide note was found.”

The police said they will continue to investigate the exact cause of death.

A memorial altar for the late comedian Park Ji-sun and her mother has been set up at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul. (Yonhap)

On Monday, the police discovered the 35-year-old comedian and her mother lying dead at around 1:44 p.m. at Park’s residence in Seoul’s Mapo district after receiving a report from her father that he could not contact either of them.