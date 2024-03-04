Police clear Olympic fencing medalist of charges in ex-fiance’s fraud

Police said Monday they have decided to clear Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee of charges that she was an accomplice in the fraud by her former fiance.

Nam, the silver medalist in women’s foil at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, came under public scrutiny after her former fiance, Jeon Cheong-jo, was charged for swindling about 3 billion won (US$2.25 million) from 27 people under the pretext of investment between 2022 and 2023.

Nam broke up with the fiance after Jeon was found to be legally a woman with multiple fraud records. Some have since raised suspicions that Nam could have been an accomplice in Jeon’s fraud, but she has rejected the suspicions, claiming she is also a victim.

Last month, a district court in Seoul sentenced Jeon to 12 years in prison.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station on Monday decided not to refer Nam to the prosecution, pointing out that Nam had received presents from her former fiance, such as a Bentley Motors vehicle and luxury bags, without knowing they were bought using the proceeds of the crime.