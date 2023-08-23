- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
PM says int’l lawsuit will be filed if Fukushima water release goes beyond standards
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will stay ready to file an international lawsuit if Japan’s release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant goes beyond the standards.
Han made the remarks during a meeting with reporters as Japan is reported to be discussing releasing the treated radioactive water as early as 1 p.m. Thursday.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will always remain ready to lodge a suit internationally if the release is conducted in a way that is inconsistent with the standards,” the prime minister said.
He added South Korea will also demand an immediate halt of the release in the event that the concentration level of a single nuclide goes beyond the standards.
The South Korean government will also receive related real-time data from Japan in the initial stage after the radioactive water release begins and keep an eye on concentration levels of 69 kinds of radioactive substances, he said.
“Our government will mobilize all means and measures available, and make efforts until people become sure about safety,” Han said.