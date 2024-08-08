PM requests Philippines’ support in sending message against N.K. provocations

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met the Philippines’ top diplomat Wednesday and asked for Manila’s support in efforts to send a stern message against North Korea’s provocations, his office said.

Han made the request during talks with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo in Seoul in the wake of North Korea’s launches of thousands of trash-carrying balloons across the inter-Korean border since late May.

“In order to ensure that North Korea does not undertake daring provocations, it is important for the international community to send a stern and united message,” he said.

In a related move, Han asked for Manila’s role in such efforts at Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related summit meetings in October.

Han discussed areas of bilateral cooperation, such as 100 Philippine domestic helpers arriving in South Korea on Tuesday for a pilot project aimed at addressing workforce shortages.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in various areas, including supply chains and climate change, while sharing the view on the importance of maintaining peace, stability and maritime order in the South China Sea, according to Han’s office.

Han also described bilateral ties as one forged in blood, noting the Philippines was the first country in Asia to send troops to support South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War. It sent 7,420 soldiers to Korea during the conflict.