- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
PM meets Turkish FM, vows to bolster bilateral ties
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday met Turkey’s top diplomat and vowed to bolster ties between the two countries, his office said.
Kim welcomed Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Seoul and discussed ways to beef up their cooperation.
In their meeting, Kim asked for Istanbul’s support on South Korean firms so that they can expand their economic ties.
They also touched on issues to increase personnel and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
Cavusoglu responded that, although there are currently restrictions regarding visas and flights due to the pandemic, Turkey will make its best efforts to revitalize exchanges between the two countries.
This photo, provided by the prime minister’s office, shows Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (R) and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posing for a photo ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Oct. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)
Seoul’s foreign minister Chung Eui-yong also met Cavusoglu and asked for Turkey’s support in the peace process of the Korean Peninsula.
After the meeting, they signed a pact for the avoidance of double taxation between the two countries, as well as a scientific and technological cooperation agreement to boost economic exchanges.
Cavusoglu is on his three-day trip to South Korea. He is scheduled to depart the country Sunday.