- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
PM cancels meeting with Yoon after aide tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo canceled his weekly meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The president and prime minister meet at the presidential office every Monday to discuss state affairs, usually over lunch.
An aide to Han tested positive for COVID-19 early Monday, and some events involving the prime minister and members of his office had to be canceled in line with COVID-19 rules, the office said in a notice to the press.
Han tested negative on a self-test and a follow-up PCR test, according to Han’s office.
President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during their weekly meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 26, 2022, in this file photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)